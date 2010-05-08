The REAL Way Facebook Should Beg You Not To Quit

It’s that time of year again where people act like they’re insulted by some privacy change at Facebook, and threaten to quit the social networking service FOREVER. Some have even gotten as far as finding the link several pages deep in Facebook that you go to when you want to deactivate your account. Three people actually quit!



ReadWriteWeb’s Marshall Kirkpatrick reveals how Facebook practically begs you to stay: Look, your friends will miss you!

Photo: ReadWriteWeb

But if Facebook is going to beg you to stay, it might as well REALLY beg, by using some of the information it knows about you that you don’t want anyone else to know. We let our imagination run a little wild…

Much better!

