Add this to our list of 10 ways to fix your iPhone 4 antenna problem: Turn that bug into a feature!



It’s not an antenna flaw, it’s an easy-to-reach “End Call” button.

Image tweeted via Aaron Draczynski: “iPhone 4 accessory idea. You’re welcome, Apple.”

Photo: Aaron Draczynski

