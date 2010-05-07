The "Real" Unemployment Rate Jumps To 17.1%

The BLS’s U-6 number, which is sometimes called the “real” unemployment rate, because it takes into discouraged workers who aren’t looking for work ticked up in April from 16.9% to 17.1%.
Here are some other internals;
- Persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer held steady at 5.8%.
- The average workweek increased .1 hours to 34.1 hours.
- Average hourly earnings increased by a single penny to $22.47.
- The Federal Government created 66,000 of the 290K jobs gained through the census.
- The birth/death adjustment (guess) added 188,000 jobs, which bears will seize on
- The Health Care industry created 20,000 new jobs.
- Manufacturing added 44,000 jobs (strong)
