The doomiest among you are obsessed with U-6, also known as The Real Unemployment Rate, because it measures discouraged workers who aren’t actually looking for work.



Anyway, that number soared to 17.5% from 17% last month. That’s a huge month-over-month jump.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.