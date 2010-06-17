The Real Story Of How Jamie Dimon And Barack Obama Stopped Being Friends

If you’ve been paying attention to the relationship between Wall Street and Barack Obama over the past 18 or so months, then you know it’s been deteriorating for since almost day one — though it accelerated a lot after the election of Scott Brown.



For a long time it seemed JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon would stand out as an exception owing to his Chicago roots, close ties with the President’s people, the strength of his bank, and the fact that he regards himself as a progressive, politically.

But as the financial reform debate has dragged on, and JPMorgan (JPM) appears to be on the receiving end of some potentially stiff medicine, the Obama-Dimon relationship has deteriorated.

Noam Scheiber at The New Republic has written an excellent piece on how it all went sour, though the gist is that there’s been no one thing in particular that did it. If you had to pin it down, it looks like political reality on the part of The White House, not wanting to be associated with even its old friends at the megabanks. Ultimately, it’s been more of a series of tiny snubs, unfavorable press reports, etc. that’s eroded the friendship between the two sides.

The most interesting anecdote is really Scheiber’s description of JPMorgan’s strategy for fighting tough derivatives reform.

This is where a JP Morgan lobbyist named Kate Childress stepped in. Tall and blond, Childress had just joined the company. She was a Democrat in good standing—a former adviser to Chuck Schumer—and had worked on the Senate Banking Committee.

In regular conference calls hosted by an industry group in the weeks leading up to the Cleary Gottlieb meeting, Childress stressed the need to highlight the industrial companies that use derivatives to hedge risk rather than speculate-so-called “end users.” “JP Morgan, this was their ingenious contribution,” says one person on the calls. Anyone could see that the banks were reviled in the aftermath of the crisis. But the end users-like airlines, which use derivatives to lock in fuel prices—were sympathetic, and they hailed from every congressional district in the country. “What they wanted was, ‘Hey, let’s get the dopey end users to go out and be the face of reform,'” recalls another person who participated in the strategising.”‘We don’t have the credibility.'”

