The Real Story In This Morning's ISM Report? The Inflationary Environment Is Here

Waverley Advisors takes a look at this morning’s very strong ISM manufacturing report.



Critically, ISM Prices continued to rise in April, reaching an index level of 78. This

is no surprise this far into the Fed’s extended zero rate campaign but, with real rates

in negative territory for so long, the clear implication is that producer inflationary

pressure is finally on the horizon. With consumer inflation still tame enough to leave

the Fed with free reign to delay tightening into the third or fourth quarter, pressure

in the production sector could drive price strength in portions of the commodity

complex –particularly if demand from developing economies remains strong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.