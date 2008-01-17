The Real Story: Facebook About to Pass MySpace in Traffic

Henry Blodget

Lots of headlines yesterday about how News Corp’s MySpace (NWS) is walloping Facebook in pageviews, even as MySpace’s pageviews dropped year over year (caused in part by the adoption of a Facebook-like “feed” system that lets users stay on one page — Peter Kafka explains). But TechCrunch cuts through the spin and gets the real story right:

Facebook is coming up behind MySpace like a Ferrari about to blow past a bus.

Check out this global uniques chart from TechCrunch (Comscore data):

Global-schmobal, you say — MySpace is still clobbering Facebook on its home turf. If this were true, it would still be a footnote (the US just isn’t that important anymore), but actually, it isn’t. MySpace’s US lead is bigger — twice the number of US uniques — but the lead is shrinking fast. TechCrunch’s Erick Schonfeld:

See Also: MySpace: We’re Not Toast
MySpace Growth Curve Over?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook myspace sai-us