The REAL Story Behind The Los Angeles Kings' Infamous "Burger King Jersey"

It was January 27th, 1996.



15 years ago this week.

The Los Angeles Kings were coming off an 8-2 drubbing by the hands of the Hartford Whalers and headed into this game against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim with a 16-22-11 overall record.

The Kings would go on to finish that season 23rd out of 26 NHL teams while missing the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive year since making it to the Stanley Cups finals in 1993.

Over the course of the 1995-96 season, the Kings would trade away such fan-favourites as Rick Tocchet, Pat Conacher, Darryl Sydor, Jari Kurri, Marty McSorley and yes, even Wayne Gretzky.

But when talking about that game on January 27th, 15 years ago, none of this is important.

For this was the game where it was unveiled.

That’s right, 15 years ago today, the 3rd jersey affectionately referred to as “The Burger King Jersey” made its Hollywood debut at the Great Western Forum.

And in a Royal Half Investigative Team Exclusive.. we take an in-depth look at how this logo came to be… how it came to be worn on a jersey… and how it went away, just as soon as it arrived.

It all starts with an unexpected email >

