The Real Story Behind MySpace Co-Prez Jason Hirschhorn Quitting

We just got off the phone with sources close to the situation.
Here’s the scoop on MySpace co-president Jason Hirschhorn’s departure…
- Jason wasn’t fired. He quit.
- In fact, Jason wanted to quit in February, when MySpace’s last CEO, Owen Van Natta, was still with the company.
- Jason did not like the way Owen focused on politics instead of product.
- Then Owen was fired, and Jason stuck around.
- He got a nice raise.
- Since then, Jason and his co-president built a product road map, conceived a new marketing plan, and came up with a MySpace redesign code-named Futura.
- Today wasn’t supposed to be the day Jason quit. He was supposed to leave at the end of the month, but after TechCrunch broke the story, MySpace parent-company News Corp decided to confirm the news and move things up.
- MySpace is about to lose 10% to 20% of its employees. When Owen Van Natta came in as CEO in the summer of 2009, he gave valuable employees a two-part retention bonus. The first part paid out immediately. The second pays out in July. After it pays out, there’s going to be an exodus.
