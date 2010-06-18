The Real Story Behind MySpace Co-Prez Jason Hirschhorn Quitting

We just got off the phone with sources close to the situation.



Here’s the scoop on MySpace co-president Jason Hirschhorn’s departure…

Jason wasn’t fired. He quit.

In fact, Jason wanted to quit in February, when MySpace’s last CEO, Owen Van Natta, was still with the company.

Jason did not like the way Owen focused on politics instead of product.

Then Owen was fired, and Jason stuck around.

He got a nice raise.

Since then, Jason and his co-president built a product road map, conceived a new marketing plan, and came up with a MySpace redesign code-named Futura.

Today wasn’t supposed to be the day Jason quit. He was supposed to leave at the end of the month, but after TechCrunch broke the story, MySpace parent-company News Corp decided to confirm the news and move things up.

MySpace is about to lose 10% to 20% of its employees. When Owen Van Natta came in as CEO in the summer of 2009, he gave valuable employees a two-part retention bonus. The first part paid out immediately. The second pays out in July. After it pays out, there’s going to be an exodus.

