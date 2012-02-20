You’ve definitely seen this chart from Calculated Risk, which we’ve posted several times, and dubbed the Scariest Jobs Chart Ever.
Photo: Calculated Risk
Of course, this is just post-WWII recessions.
Well, Calculated Risk has published another version comparing the Great Recession — the current red line — vs. the Great Depression.
Photo: Calculated Risk
That’s the real scariest jobs chart ever.
