You’ve definitely seen this chart from Calculated Risk, which we’ve posted several times, and dubbed the Scariest Jobs Chart Ever.



Photo: Calculated Risk

Of course, this is just post-WWII recessions.

Well, Calculated Risk has published another version comparing the Great Recession — the current red line — vs. the Great Depression.

Photo: Calculated Risk

That’s the real scariest jobs chart ever.

