Forget about the fiscal situation for a moment. Forget ratings, forget Budget Deficits. Here’s the real risk that investors need to worry about. It isn’t default. Its rising rates.



Is it reasonable to assume that interest rates will stay at record lows for long? When one understands the cyclical nature of markets, the answer is no. Investors should expect at least a reversion to the mean.

The chart to the right compares the major bond markets over the past 50+ years. You can see from the chart that all the markets move together.

Yes, there can be short term divergences here and there, but generally, bonds, whether they are Muni’s, Corporates, Treasuries, Mortgage or Junk, all move together. As rates rise, bond prices decline and as rates decline, bond prices rise.

Bonds have enjoyed a longer stay at the bull market party than stocks, having now lasted almost 30 years in a bull market.

But that could be coming to a sudden and dramatic end. Interest rates could spike up the way they did in the late 1970’s, a previous period of high inflation.

Even without a spike up, the chart shows a very obvious cycle. The next major move in interest rates is more likely to be up, simply because there isn’t much downside left.

The tables to the left show what happens to bond prices when rates rise. They decline. And with rates as low as they are, the declines can be significant.

Lets say you bought a 30 year Treasury with a face value of $1,000 this past week with a yield of 3.45%. You paid par, $1,000. Then in one year, rates went back to 4.84%, the average since 2000. Your bond would drop on the secondary market by about 20%. The table shows if rates rose to 4.50% the bond would drop to $831.77 (a decline of 16.82%), if rates rose to 5.00% the bond price drops to $765.31 (a decline of 23.47%)

Did the 3.45% interest you received offset the 20% decline? Not in my book. (Now I’m required to tell you that if you held the bond to maturity, you would get 100% of the face value of the bond. ….Maybe.)

Let say that after three years, the 30 year rate went back to its historical average yield of 7.43%. This is not unreasonable to assume. Your bond price would drop to about $536.62, a drop of about 46% in just 3 years.

It is likely that in order for rates to have risen to 7.43%, they did it gradually over the 3 years. This means as an investor, you watched your bond drop in price slowly over three years. And until interest rates come back down, the price won’t come back, (until maturity.)

But you don’t buy 30 year bonds. Who does? (Insurance companies, banks, pensions, Social Security, foreign countries… And they have to show the marked to the market value on their books, so a decline in price can have devastating impact on the balance sheet of an insurance company or bank.)

So lets say you buy 10 year bonds. You are almost in the same amount of trouble. Lets suppose you bought a $1,000 face value 10 yr Treasury with a yield of 2.07% this past week. Again, you paid par, $1,000. One year later, rates are back up to 4.27%, the average since 2000. Your $1,000 bond would drop to about $840, a drop of about 16% in one year. If in three years rates went back to their historical average of 6.76%, your bond would drop to about $745, a drop of over 25%.

Does the 2.07% yield offset the 25% decline in three years? Of course not. Here’s the scary part – this is not the worst case scenario.

If five years from now, rates went back to their previous highs (15.84% in the early 1980’s), the $1,000 10 year bond price would drop to below $566.00, a drop of 44%.

If five years from now the 30 year rate went back to its previous high of 15.21% (also early 1980’s), the $1,000 30 year bond bought earlier would be worth less than $253.00, a decline of 74.70%. (Yes, if you hold to maturity, you would get the face value back, but I have never seen an investor that would have the patience or would be able to stomach watching their portfolio drop 74% in five years.)

The real issue here is not individual investors holding 30 year Treasuries, it is the banks and insurance companies that have to show the market value on their balance sheets and could become insolvent due to the market value declines. Insurance customers could be at risk as well as bank customers. This gives you an idea of how rising rates could affect more than just those invested in the bonds.

More From Cornerstone Available HERE

Required Disclaimers & Disclosures:

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. Nothing on this report should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any mutual fund in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The use of the Cornerstone Investment Services reports and commentaries is at your own sole risk. Cornerstone reports and commentaries are provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. Cornerstone Investment Services makes no warranty that reports or commentaries will be timely or error free. This report does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the circumstances and objectives of those who receive it. Cornerstone Investment Services recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages them to seek a financial adviser’s advice. The appropriateness of an investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s circumstances and objectives. This report is not an offer to buy or sell any security or to participate in any trading strategy. The value of and income from your investments may vary because of changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates, securities prices or market indexes, operational or financial conditions of companies or other factors. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Estimates of future performance are based on assumptions that may not be realised. This report is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. References made to third parties are based on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed as being accurate. Visitors should not regard it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Any opinions expressed in this report are subject to change without notice and Cornerstone Investment Services is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. Cornerstone Investment Services accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material. Our comments are an expression of opinion. While we believe our statements to be true, they always depend on the reliability of our own credible sources. We recommend that you consult with a licensed, qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. Reports prepared by Cornerstone Investment Services research personnel are based on public information. Cornerstone Investment Services makes every effort to use reliable, comprehensive information, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete. We have no obligation to tell you when opinions or information in this report change apart from when we intend to discontinue research coverage of a company. Facts and views in this report have not been reviewed by, and may not reflect information known to, professionals in other Cornerstone Investment Services business areas. Trademarks and service marks herein are their owners’ property. Third-party data providers make no warranties or representations of the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of their data and shall not have liability for any damages relating to such data. This report or portions of it may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of Cornerstone Investment Services. Cornerstone Investment Services research is disseminated and available primarily electronically, and, in some cases, in printed form. Additional information on recommended securities is available on request. The market commentaries and reports are by John J. Riley and express the opinions of John J. Riley and not those of Fidelity Investments, National Financial Services or Cantella & Co.

Past performance is no guarantee of future resultsCopyright © 2011 Cornerstone Investment Services, LLC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.