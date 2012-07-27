The Real Reason Why Time Warner Cable Should Be Scared Of Google fibre

Photo: Screenshot

Google formally announced its plans and pricing for Google fibre, its zippy Internet and TV service, today in Kansas City. (It’s only available in Kansas City for now, so don’t get too excited.)Google fibre has two different paid plans, but what really intrigues us is the plan that gives you unlimited free Internet.



That’s right.

Free Internet service.

A few caveats: First of all, you’ll have to pay a one-time $300 installation fee. (You can also choose to make 12 monthly payments of $25, which also adds up to $300.) Google guarantees you free service for at least 7 years.

Also, the free Internet comes in at “normal” speeds, which are comparable to what you get with your cable or DSL modem now.

So to recap: Google is giving Kansas City residents free Internet that’s just as good as what traditional cable companies like Time Warner charge you $20 to $30 per month for.

We love what Google is doing here. The biggest problem with cable TV and Internet has been the lack of competition. Cable companies monopolize the lines that deliver you Internet and TV, so they have little incentive to provide you with competitive prices and good customer service.

With Google fibre, Google is shaking up that notion. Maybe we’re being a bit too idealistic, but we hope this catches on.

