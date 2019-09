Turns out I had a better excuse than I thought to stand in line for six hours in the terrible New York heat yesterday — my brand new iPhone 4 spent its first morning as a prop on CNBC.



Check out this segment that aired around 5:45 a.m. ET today where CNBC’s Nicole Lapin and I talk about the iPhone 4, Android, and RIM.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.