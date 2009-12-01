The Real Reason To Go With Droid: Porn

If you’re always on the move but can’t live without constant access to pornography, you might want to consider buying a Droid phone.

Neither Google’s official Android Store nor Apple’s iPhone App Store sells porn apps, but a new store, MiKandi, has launched to fill the gap. It offers exclusively adult content, but you won’t be able to access it with your iPhone, CNET reports. This is one of the benefits of Google’s open platform.

Of course, all smartphones have access to the greatest porn hub on earth: the World Wide Web. But if that isn’t doing it for you, check out MiKandi’s (surprisingly safe-for-work) promotional video:



