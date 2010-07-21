The Real Reason Steve Jobs Seemed Annoyed To Give Away Free iPhone Cases

John Gruber of Daring Fireball has an interesting take on why Steve Jobs appeared so frustrated when he announced he was giving away free iPhone 4 bumpers.



Apple saw the bumpers as a $100 million opportunity since it would own the early market for cases.

That’s not a lot of money for a company earning $1 billion each month, but as Gruber notes, $100 million is how much it cost to build Apple’s high tech cell phone test facility, so it’s nothing to sneeze at.

Gruber writes, “if you want to know why Jobs sounded annoyed when he said (around the 25:25 mark of the video feed), ‘Why don’t you just give everybody a case? OK. Great. Let’s give everybody a case,’ well, I think you can explain why he sounds peeved by reading that quote as, ‘Why don’t you just give away $100 million? OK. Great. Let’s give away $100 million.‘”

