The Real Reason Steve Jobs Wants To Kill Adobe

To say that Steve Jobs can hold a grudge is like saying the Pope wears funny hats.And this why the Inner Daemon blog supposes one reason Apple has gone to war against Adobe is probably thanks to a decision Adobe made almost 15 years ago to focus on Windows as its main platform.



Apple first refused to add Flash to its iPhone browser, and since then decided to refuse iPhone and iPad apps made with Adobe products.

Apple hinted that this might have to do with technical reasons: the iPhone hardware’s limitations and Steve Jobs’ distaste with Flash as a product. Others speculate that it’s because most online ads use Flash and Apple wants to replace them with their own ad solution, now called iAd.

But, knowing Steve Jobs’ psyche, a crazier — and much more likely — explanation is that Adobe turned its back on Apple when the company was deeply troubled, and that Jobs never forgave them, and waited for an opportunity to get back.

Adobe makes software which is mainly used by creative professionals — Photoshop, Premiere — a key demographic for Apple, especially in the early stages of its turnaround. Yet in 1996, as Apple looked doomed, Adobe decided to focus on the Windows platform. Even as Apple became resurgent again and OS X was introduced as a very compelling platform, Adobe snubbed it.

In 2001 for example, Adobe came out with a full fledged video editing suite for Windows, but had no plans for a Mac edition. In 2002, the following Adobe products had no native OS X support: Acrobat 4.x and 5.0, After Effects 5.0, FrameMaker 6.0, FrameMaker+SGML 6.0, FrameViewer 6.0, GoLive, Premiere, Photoshop, Photoshop Elements and LiveMotion.

By 2006, when Apple had been turned around and was fully resurgent, with the Mac as the platform of choice for creative professionals and an increasing number of people, Adobe still focused on Windows first, and was complacent in porting its products for the Mac.

It doesn’t strike us as unlikely at all that Steve Jobs views what seemed a perfectly reasonable business decision in 1996 as an unacceptable betrayal from a company that makes software that caters to one of Apple’s core user bases, and that now that he can strike back, he is doing it simply to exact vengeance, and to encourage others not to cross him.

