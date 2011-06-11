The Real Reason Steve Jobs Kept Repeating “It Just Works.” At WWDC

Amid all the big announcements at this year’s WWDC keynote, there was an undercurrent that was subtle, but important.



“It just works.” Steve Jobs kept saying this over and over again on stage. When Jobs does this,it’s never an accident. It’s a message.

And it’s a message that was underscored by another word. “Automatically.” Jobs must have said it a couple dozen times during the keynote.

So what is the message?

Click here to continue reading at TechCrunch…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.