The REAL Reason Randy Moss Got Cut: He Was Mean To The Caterers

Earlier we expressed surprise that no one was attacking Randy Moss for the behaviour that got him cut from the Minnesota Vikings. Turns out we just had to be patient.Yahoo’s Michael Silver has a report about the reaction from the Vikings locker room and it seems that at least some of the players were on board with Brad Childress’s decision to release the wide receiver.



Players have been grumbling about Moss’s lack of effort during games and his lack of respect to others, particularly during an incident involving a outside catering company that served the team a post-practice dinner.

As the proprietors helped serve chicken, ribs, pasta and other dishes to Vikings players, Moss paced up and down the serving line and loudly expressed his displeasure with the offerings.

According to one player who witnessed the scene, Moss yelled, “What the [expletive]? Who ordered this crap? I wouldn’t feed this to my dog!”

Said the witness: “It was brutal. The truth is, he deserved to be cut after that. It was such an uncomfortable moment. You know that feeling where you just can tell someone feels so small? That’s what it was like being there.

“This wasn’t a chain – it was a mum-and-pop restaurant, and you could tell it was their best stuff. They had a special carving station set up, and there were players and other support staff lining up to eat it. And [Moss] is at his locker saying, ‘You know, I used to have to eat that crap – but now I’ve got money.’ You just felt so sad for them. I had never seen anyone treated like that.

“And by the way, the food was actually really good.”

Of course, this story still doesn’t let “Chilly” off the hook. He’s still the one who made the decision to bring Moss in, even though everyone in league knew what a troublemaker he could be — including the team that gave him away for Minnesota’s third-round draft pick.

Plus, as Silver adds, most Vikings still side with Brett Favre in his disputes with the coach.

