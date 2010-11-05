The Real Reason Randy Moss Didn't Go To The Rams

Photo: Flickr/GMO66

Why didn’t the Rams claim Randy Moss off waivers?St. Louis Today columnist Bernie Miklasz asked head coach Steve Spagnuolo.



He learned that Spagnuolo “agonized” over the decision before ultimately deciding not to mess with his “players’ professionalism and decency and the way they go about their business.”

Baloney.

The real reason the Rams didn’t take a flyer on Randy Moss is that even though the team can compete in the lousy NFC West at 4-4, ownership doesn’t believe the team is championship calibre.

Fair enough. Even rookie quarterbacks as talented as the surprising Sam Bradford don’t lead their teams to championship seasons.

When Randy Moss isn’t on a a championship-calibre team, he dogs his play to the point where any money spent on him is a waste – let alone the $3.4 million it would have cost the Rams to roster him this year.

