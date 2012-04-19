The Real Reason Nannies Like Working For Wealthy Mothers

Photo: Flickr via Ed Yourdon

We recently read about a nanny in New York City who makes $185,000 a year, not including her Christmas bonus or $3,000-a-month apartment.Of course, not many families can afford to pay such a price for help. But according to L. Wood, a nanny who wrote about her personal experience for Slate yesterday, a lot of nannies would actually prefer to work for a wealthy family.



The reason, however, is not the money.

Writes Wood:

Wealthy mums know how to manage their help because they have experience hiring, managing, and firing people in their homes. They pay a nanny agency to screen and vet potential nannies. They don’t rely on, say, their “gut” reaction upon meeting someone for a brief and often awkward interview.

Working mums, on the other hand, try to befriend their nannies and tend to worry much more, Woods writes.

Read the full piece at Slate >

Click here to see the most expensive private high schools in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.