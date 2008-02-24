The Real Reason Microsoft is Going "Open"

Barron’s Eric J. Savitz explains what was really going on that yawner of a Microsoft conference call earlier this week: mostly that Microsoft was appeasing the European regulatory commission, so the regulators will lay off the company and approve the Microsoft-Yahoo deal. But can it also be that Microsoft finally “gets” the Net? Eric thinks the answer is yes.



Microsoft is trying to convince some key people — in particular, regulators, open-source software developers and Yahoo insiders — that it can play nicely with others in a connected world..

The announcement’s timing, in the thick of Microsoft’s attempt to buy Yahoo, may at least partially be related to the need to get any deal past European regulators…

Finally, Microsoft’s moves suggest that it is coming to grips with a world in which heterogeneity rules. You can’t just be “a Microsoft shop” anymore. “As a direct byproduct of the Internet’s ubiquity, virtually every system and product nowadays has become interconnected in some way to most everything else,” Microsoft’s chief software architect, Ray Ozzie, said on last week’s conference call.

With its moves last week, Microsoft may be sending the none-too-subtle message to regulators, software developers and Yahoo engineers that Microsoft Gets the Net. At last.

Eric details Microsoft’s “open” moves here.

