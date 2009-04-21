The REAL Reason For The Recession

Finally, we can put to bed any debate about what’s causing the current economic downturn: Sunspots. That’s right, the chart below, via FT Alphaville, proves that recessions and sunspots go hand in hand throughout history.



Until our political leaders are honest about the causes of the recession — they still think we just face a temporary dislocation in prices and liquidity — then we have no hope of solving anything.

