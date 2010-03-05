The Real Reason For The Justice Roberts Is Leaving rumour: A 1L Is Dumb

Remember Radar Online’s “exclusive” about Chief Justice Roberts vacating his seat?



Turns out a less-than-sharp 1L in Georgetown Professor Peter Tague’s criminal law class this morning is to blame, as uncovered by the chaps over at Above The Law.

Per one of their eager informants:

It was Professor Tague. Today’s class was partially on the validity of informants not explaining their sources. He started off class at around 9 am EST by telling us not to tell anyone, but that we might find it interesting that tomorrow, Roberts would be announcing his retirement for health concerns. He refused to tell anyone how he knew. Then, at around 9:30, he let everyone in on the joke.

While it’s newsworthy that any news outlet would actually publish such a rumour without naming a source, or apparently relying on the word of a single, gullible 20-something kid, it’s also striking that a future lawyer who was smart enough to get into Georgetown is this, well, gullible.

According to one student we spoke with who was in Prof. Tague’s class this morning, “if you weren’t completely oblivious you would know that first, he would never share that information with 120 people he doesn’t know. Second, it was so clearly tailored to what we learned in class that no one should have not known.”

The students were learning about the necessary standard of probable cause.

Apparently Prof. Tague, after discussing Roberts’ departure, asked the students not to tell other students. After revealing it was a ruse, he noted that unsubstantiated claims can have far-reaching and dire consequences. “He told us at the end of class that [the Justice Roberts’ leaving assertion] was one examples of something that could be dangerous it ends up going some place,” he said. “It’s kind of funny that it actually happened.”

