The Real Reason Everyone Is Suddenly Quitting AOL Again

AOL CTO Alex Gounares is leaving the company. So is the top engineer in the Huffington Post Media Group, Tim Dierks, according to a report from Peter Kafka.An ex-AOLer speculates about the timing and says we should expect more departures:



February is bonus time at AOL. I haven’t heard anything, but I’ll bet there will be a lot of shuffling over the next month.

Also, AOL did a bunch of acquisitions two years ago, like StudioNow, 5Min and some others. In general they have 2 year lockups. So there are more people with no handcuffs.

Update: And just like that, there goes another one >>

