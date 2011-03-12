The REAL Reason DC Wants To Hold Google Hearings

Photo: colin.brown

Senator Herb Kohl wants to hold a hearing about Google and antitrust issues, he announced yesterday.Here’s what Sen. Kohl says is the reason for his hearing:



“In recent years, the dominance over Internet search of the world’s largest search engine, Google, has increased and Google has increasingly sought to acquire e-commerce sites in myriad businesses.”

“In this regard, we will closely examine allegations raised by e-commerce websites that compete with Google that they are being treated unfairly in search ranking, and in their ability to purchase search advertising.

“We also will continue to closely examine the impact of further acquisitions in this sector.”

And here’s the real reason he’s holding a hearing, according to Business Insider Politix editor John Ellis:

This is a classic fund-raising ploy. You let it be known that you are going to hold hearings into “issues” relating to XYZ company’s “anti-trust” position.

You say that the hearings will be coming in the months ahead. Then you fund-raise from all concerned; the companies being investigated and those that seek to dethrone them.

When I covered politics in Massachusetts, they used to call this “the utility ball” (because there it was all about shaking down the gas and electric and telephone companies.)

