CHART OF THE DAY: The REAL Reason Americans Don't Have Broadband – We Don't Want It

The lack of universal access to quality broadband in this country is a major scandal to many technically inclined people. For a variety of reasons, access to broadband is less widespread in America than elsewhere in the developed world, and what broadband we do have isn’t as fast as it is elsewhere.



But for all the howls of outrage, here’s an uncomfortable truth: most people who don’t have broadband in their homes just can’t be bothered. A new study from the U.S. Department of Commerce found that the single biggest reason for non-adoption of broadband was ‘don’t need it — not interested.’ The second biggest: ‘too expensive’.

Meanwhile, just 4% of Americans without broadband access cite the lack of availability as the main issue. Check it out. (via Ars Technica)

See also: 10 U.S. Counties Stuck In The Dial-Up Era

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.