The Real Payoff Is Lead Conversion

Most small businesses spend a lot of energy on accumulating more leads, or getting more traffic.



But bootstrap-marketing expert John Jantsch theorizes in a recent blog post that it’s far more effective to focus your budget on converting the traffic you already have. From his blog:

My guess is you actually don’t need any more leads, in fact, cut out the non qualified ones and you could probably double your business with less leads than you have today if you focused more of your energy on lead conversion.

How to do that? Jantsch’s top four conversion tips, in summary:

Use analytics tools to find out how good you are at converting right now

Use optimization tools and testing methods to see what your visitors respond to best (Jantsch recommends Crazy Egg, UserTesting.com, and Google Website Optimizer)

Set a strict process for how your company handles the lead conversion process, and stick to it.

Get some sales training if you’re not 100% confident in your skills

Read the entire article over at Duct Tape Marketing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.