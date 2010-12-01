The Real Payoff From TCU's Move To The Big East? March Madness Money

Photo: AP

Texas Christian’s decision to leave the Mountain West Conference for the Big East has focused mostly on their pursuit of the Big East’s automatic bid to the BCS. But the real payoff won’t come from football — it comes from the NCAA basketball tournament.Professor Daniel Fulks of Transylvania University has studied the financial structure of college athletic departments on behalf of the NCAA, and he tells us that that the two biggest revenue drivers for any college athletic department are sales of football tickets and proceeds from the men’s basketball tournament.



Moving to the Big East is unlikely to impact TCU’s ticket sales very much. Big East football teams are not a big draw and East Coast fans are unlikely to make a 1,000-mile trek to watch their team get pummelled by the Horned Frogs.

When it comes to basketball, however, they just hit the jackpot. Because what’s even more important that actually getting into the men’s basketball tournament is playing in a conference that sends lots of other teams to the tournament.

Revenue from March Madness is distributed by conference, with each conference getting a share for every team that gets in, plus one share for every victory. The conference then splits that money up equally among its members.

The giant Big East regularly sends seven or eight teams to the Big Dance, with at least one or two advancing deep into the brackets. The Mountain West rarely sends more than two teams. (Last year they sent four, but none got past the second round.)

TCU hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998 and it won’t get any easier playing against the powerhouses of the Big East. But that doesn’t matter, because they still get to share in the Big East’s wealth. They will also get to play in the lucrative and popular Big East Conference Tournament held in Madison Square Garden every year.

Yes, the Big East has to share that revenue among 17 schools, but this year the Big East received over $23 million from the men’s tournament. The MWC made just $4 million from basketball.

Compare that to the Big East’s BCS payout of $18.6M in 2010 and the Mountain West’s BCS payout of $9.8M — almost all of it the result of TCU’s Fiesta Bowl appearance — and you see how the school stands to gain even more from basketball than they would from a football switch.

TCU can get into BCS games without the Big East’s help. But to tap into the riches of college basketball, they need the size and clout of the sport’s biggest conference. And the hoops squad won’t have to make any extra free throws to get it.

