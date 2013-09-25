The Real-Life South Park Is Filled With Survivalists, Underground Bunkers, And Antenna Farms

When most people think of South Park, they think of the television series with the same name. South Park, Colorado is not actually a town though, but part of a mountain county not far west of Denver.

Park County gets cold, with an average low temperature in the town of Alma, more than 10K feet above sea level, of -23 degrees so far this year.

Southern Park county, “South Park,” is also desolate, with only seven people living in any square mile of land, more than 500 times fewer than the number in nearby Denver.

We went to South Park because we heard it was becoming a desirable place for people building survivalist retreats. Turns out that it’s true, and the following photos show how building bunkers in the mountains is really just a practical decision.

