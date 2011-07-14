'The Real Housewives Of The Bible' Is A Thing Now (VIDEO)

Photo: Facebook.com

Salvation is here. And it’s in reality show (read: awful) form:”The Real Housewives of the Bible.”



The spin-off is created by Ty Adams , a “relationships expert” and CEO/Founder of Heaven Enterprises.

Through bad acting and laughable voice-overs, the episodes use stories from the Bible to teach women how they can “fix” their lives and relationships.

Adams described (spoiler alert?) one of the character’s story-lines to FOX411:

“Delilah, she had the attention of a very powerful and influential man named Samson and her problem though, was her greed, her needs, her high maintenance lifestyle, could not allow her to sustain this relationship…She was more caught on what this man could do for her financially, than what he could do for her emotionally and intimately. As a result of that, she was his downfall. She actually took a high-powered man down. We wanted to capture how Delilah did this, so you see this unveiled in ‘The Real Housewives of the Bible.'”

According to her site, Adams has “an obligation and a blood-bought, authoritative right to pray for you, equip you, and edify you until you come into the perfection and fullness of Christ.” Thanks.

In case the series isn’t enough, you can also purchase one of Adams’ many guides to relationships, like Sexual Temptation: Not “if” but when! Temptation is coming, whatcha gonna do when it comes for you?

That’s the actual title.

The straight-to-DVD series is scheduled for release this August.

Watch a preview below.

