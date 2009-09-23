The REAL Fun Was At The Michael Moore Afterparty

Earlier we mentioned that anti-capitalist documentarian Michael Moore held his screening at swanky Lincoln centre in rooms sponsored by Wall Street banks, while guests slurped up champagne.



But the real good stuff was at the afterparty, at a SoHo with Esquire sponsoring.

NBC New York: Whomever booked the party amid the decadence of Esquire’s custom-designed luxury penthouse is an ironic genius. Lovelies lounged bu the lighting displays on the roof deck, sipping tequila cocktails, cooing about all the expenzive furnishings and debating the relative merits of Adam Smith‘s theories. OK, maybe not that last part, but they sure were doing the first three.

Moore brought with him Marcy Kaptur, a crusading congresswoman from Ohio who appears in the film. John Legend brought leggy model Christine Teigen, a model with very long legs.

Other reports we’ve seen describe hot tubs and gigantic TVs.

So, yes, basically Moore (and his supporters and his backers) plays up the stereotype of a limousine liberal. It doesn’t discredit the film directly, but it does make him easy to ridicule and marginalize.

Here’s how Mediaite editor Rachel Sklar descrbed the event on Twitter:

