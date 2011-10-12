Suddenly, The Housing Market Is 'Abuzz' And Buyers Are Making Offers Like Crazy

So says Jim The Realtor, the San Diego based realtor Jim Klinge, who makes videos about his housing market observations.



Calculated Risk posted his latest video in which he says:

“The [real estate] market is abuzz currently. The action is incredible. Offers flying everywhere. I think the buyers are scrambling, knowing that these rates are incredible right now. And I think it is going to be a healthy 4th quarter.

Assuming rates stay low into Spring he expects “a real frenzy.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s getting harder and hard not feel more bullish about housing. Prices are improving, and it seems that construction can’t get any worse.

