The REAL Differences Between iPhone People And Droid People

Nicholas Carlson
Midnight In ParisIf you know what movie this girl is in, you’re probably an iPhone person

The people over at recommendations engine Hunch.com analysed data from 700,000 users to break down the differences between iPhone people and Droid people.32% of respondents were iPhone people, 21% Droid people, and the rest were either BlackBerry folks or none of the above.

Like a good novel, the results are both surprising and reassuring of your expectations – all at the same time!

For example, if you know what movie the girl pictured on the right is in, you’re probably an iPhone person.

iPhone people are more likely to live in the city

Droid people are more likely to live in the suburbs or the country.

iPhone people are more likely to have graduate degrees.

Droid people are more likely to have a high school degree – and that's it.

iPhone people are more likely to be liberal.

Droid people are more likely to be conservative.

iPhone people are more likely to earn >$200,000 per year

Droid people are more likely to have an income between $50,000 and $100,000

iPhone people like spending their money

Droid people like saving their money

iPhone people are extroverts

Droid people are introverts

iPhone people are more likely to have traveled outside the US

Droid people are more likely to never have left their native land

iPhone people are more likely to be Mac users

Droid people are more likely to be PC users

iPhone people hang up on telemarketers

Droid people are more likely to listen to telemarketers

iPhone people are more likely to watch Portlandia

Droid people are more likely to watch How I Met Your Mother

iPhone people are more likely to enjoy Midnight In Paris

Droid people are more likely to enjoy X-Men: First Class

