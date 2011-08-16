The REAL Differences Between iPhone People And Droid People

The people over at recommendations engine Hunch.com analysed data from 700,000 users to break down the differences between iPhone people and Droid people.32% of respondents were iPhone people, 21% Droid people, and the rest were either BlackBerry folks or none of the above.
Like a good novel, the results are both surprising and reassuring of your expectations – all at the same time!
For example, if you know what movie the girl pictured on the right is in, you’re probably an iPhone person.
