The Real Cost Of Our Wars In Iraq And Afghanistan... [PHOTO]

After more than a decade of war in the Middle East, it’s easy to forget.



Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013.

Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan.

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

