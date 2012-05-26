INFOGRAPHIC: What Date Night Costs Around The World

It usually takes just one date in New York City to prove how expensive it can be to maintain a social life in a busy metropolitan.



A new study by Deutsche Bank/Match.com breaks down the cost of a simple night out on the town around the world. It’s still more common for men to foot the bill, but women spend a lot of cash preparing for the date itself – 65 per cent drop at least $50 to get dolled up beforehand.

The priciest place to mate has to be Tokyo, where the $234 tab for a date night beats New York by about $50, and New Delhi by a whopping $150. Roses must be hard to come by in Japan because a dozen will set love birds back a cool $111.

The cheapest city to woo your mate turns out to be Sao Paulo, Brazil, where date night runs a little more than $151.

See how the rest of the world stacks up in Turbo Tax’s graphic below:

Now see 10 online dating scams that will break your heart (and the bank) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.