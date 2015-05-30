Here are the real best things to do in Chicago, according to locals

It’s easy to get caught up in tourist traps and miss out on local favourites when visiting a new city — especially in a big city like Chicago, where visitor options are seemingly endless.
In order to help you avoid this, we asked some Chicagoans for their suggestions on the best that the city has to offer.
From boats to beer tours to baseball games, here are the real best things to do in Chicago.
Catch a show at the comedy club Second City, whose most notable alumni include Steve Carell and Tina Fey.
Dine at the Publican, which is one of Chicago's best restaurants that pays 'homage to beer, pork, and oysters.' There's something for everyone on the eclectic menu and the restaurant's European-style beer hall interior makes for a fun atmosphere.
Learn about (and taste) one of the most popular Chicago beers on the Goose Island Beer Company's brewery tour.
Cheer on the cubs at Wrigley Field or the White Sox at Citi Field. Cubs fans insist that Wrigley Field is an institution and White Sox fans claim Citi Field is better because it's newer. No matter where you end up, both make for a great afternoon or evening in the city.
Enjoy a performance at the Tony award winning Chicago Shakespeare theatre on Navy Pier. You can sit close enough to the stage that you feel like a part of the performance.
Chow down on some of the best BBQ in the city at Green Street Smoked Meats. Menu favourites include the brisket, pulled pork, and frito pie.
Visit the Art Institute, which TripAdvisor named the number one museum in the world last year. Its exhibitions appeal to all ages.
Sip on cocktails at the J. Parker, a classy rooftop bar that sits above the Hotel Lincoln in Lincoln Park. You'll enjoy spectacular views of the city and Lake Michigan.
Hang out with your favourite animals at the Lincoln Park Zoo, which is open to the public year round.
