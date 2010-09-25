BOOTLEG PHOTO: Here's The REAL Apple TV

Apple’s latest Apple TV set-top box gadget is supposedly delayed. No big deal, because let’s face it, this isn’t the REAL Apple TV anyway.



The real Apple TV will have apps, a novel input system, games, FaceTime, and lots more video. And, judging by some technology that Apple recently licensed, perhaps TV and DVR functions.

And if Apple discovers that most people still don’t want to buy and install an extra set-top box in their living room, perhaps they’ll start selling actual TV sets, with Apple software built right in. Don’t forget that Sony’s about to start selling Google TVs.

That’s what we thought the first time we saw this beautiful new iPad display in Apple retail stores.

Sure, Apple is showing off their hot portable gadget in the form of a nice marketing prop. But that’s not just a big plastic iPad, it’s a small TV they built. What, like this in-store iPad display isn’t a secret R&D project?

You’d have to imagine that it’s not just the Apple retail merchandising team in on the production of something like this. This in-store mockup already looks better than most of the real TVs on the market, and it’s probably being made as cheaply as possible.

Imagine what it could look like (and how it could work) if Apple’s actually going to sell it as a TV. (Plus all the smarts Apple is getting from the 27-inch iMac, etc.)

