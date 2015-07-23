The reaction to Tesla's 'Ludicrous Mode' is insane

Benjamin Zhang
Tesla Model SAP

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proudly introduced the Model S’s ultra-high performance “Ludicrous Mode.”

With the new performance setting, the newly christened Model S P90D is capable of making the sprint to 60 mph in a supercar-shaming 2.8 seconds, Tesla claimed. 

Ludicrous Mode beats the car’s current and equally outlandish “Insane Mode” acceleration time by 0.3 seconds.

During the press conference, Musk boasted that Ludicrous Mode — a reference to the 1987 “Star Wars” spoof “Spaceballs” — is “faster than falling.”

Reaction to the latest performance offering from Tesla has been swift and for the most part very positive from the press and the public alike.

An impressed Car and Driver magazine tweeted that ” Tesla has lost its freaking mind.”

At the same time, Wired’s Alex Davies proclaimed that ludicrous mode officially makes the Model S a supercar and “Insane is now quotidian.”

Mashable also commented on Insane Mode’s relegation to ho hum status.

Jalopnik executive editor Matt Hardigree tweeted that Ludicrous Mode ended any doubts of Elon Musk’s genius. 

Here’s what others on the internet said about Tesla’s Ludicrous Mode: 

 

 

 

 

