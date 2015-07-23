The reaction to Tesla's 'Ludicrous Mode' is insane

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proudly introduced the Model S’s ultra-high performance “Ludicrous Mode.”

With the new performance setting, the newly christened Model S P90D is capable of making the sprint to 60 mph in a supercar-shaming 2.8 seconds, Tesla claimed.

Ludicrous Mode beats the car’s current and equally outlandish “Insane Mode” acceleration time by 0.3 seconds.

During the press conference, Musk boasted that Ludicrous Mode — a reference to the 1987 “Star Wars” spoof “Spaceballs” — is “faster than falling.”

Reaction to the latest performance offering from Tesla has been swift and for the most part very positive from the press and the public alike.

An impressed Car and Driver magazine tweeted that ” Tesla has lost its freaking mind.”

Tesla Loses Its Freaking Mind, Introduces 762-hp Model S, Ludicrous Mode, New Base Model http://t.co/cSx4g3xFpR pic.twitter.com/BMGvOYSuR2

— Car and Driver (@CARandDRIVER) July 17, 2015

At the same time, Wired’s Alex Davies proclaimed that ludicrous mode officially makes the Model S a supercar and “Insane is now quotidian.”

Tesla’s new “Ludicrous Mode” officially makes the Model S a supercar http://t.co/nII8ewPUkr pic.twitter.com/CDIOkCdz9a

— WIRED (@WIRED) July 17, 2015

Mashable also commented on Insane Mode’s relegation to ho hum status.

Remember Tesla’s Insane Mode? That was cute. It just announced Ludicrous Mode: http://t.co/1eYirZ7ocy

— Mashable Tech (@mashabletech) July 17, 2015

Jalopnik executive editor Matt Hardigree tweeted that Ludicrous Mode ended any doubts of Elon Musk’s genius.

I doubted @elonmusk‘s genius right up to this very moment http://t.co/oFFkUsIwWr

— MattHardigree (@MattHardigree) July 17, 2015

Here’s what others on the internet said about Tesla’s Ludicrous Mode:

Because 3.1 seconds 0-60 was kinda lame… here comes ludicrous mode… http://t.co/wTGSS3PhEI

— Dirk Hohndel (@dhohndel) July 17, 2015

Big announcement from Tesla ? Musk losing his touch with these “BIG” announcements. #InsaneMode #Ludicrous Cool, but not stock mover $USTSLA

— G Hawkins (@FilmProfessor9) July 17, 2015

Tesla played a Ludacris song before their conference call. Then they announce a new car that does 0-60 in 2.8s and call it “ludicrous mode”

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 17, 2015

Tesla performance models upgraded to “Ludicrous Mode” I assume “Plaid” is next.

— Travis La Marr (@exiva) July 17, 2015

