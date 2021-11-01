The RBA is expected to signal a retreat from ultra-loose monetary policy at tomorrow’s meeting

The Reserve Bank’s Cup Day meeting on Tuesday will mark its retreat from the extremes of ultra-loose monetary policy in what is shaping up as a historic policy shift necessitated by a recovery in growth and inflation.

Economists expect governor Philip Lowe will officially retire the yield curve control policy tool, after it was crushed by a runaway bond market, and upgrade the RBA’s inflation projections. Under forward guidance, the RBA has assumed the conditions needed for a rate rise will not be in place until 2024. But that timeline appears set for the scrap heap in the hotter inflation scenario many advanced economies are now facing.

“We expect the RBA to shift its forward guidance and signal it could start to hike rates in the second half of 2023,” said Richard Yetsenga, ANZ’s chief economist.

Pricing in the rates futures market is even more aggressive, indicating the February 2022 meeting is a live one on traders’ positioning for around five interest rate rises, to take the cash rate to almost 1.5 per cent by the end of 2022.

Dr Lowe needs inflation sustainably within the bank’s 2 per cent and 3 per cent target band before he will act on rates. The September quarter consumer price growth figures issued last week put in doubt the RBA’s current thinking, as CPI has already edged into target on the preferred adjusted measure for the first time in six years.

Still, economists believe the RBA will be patient on rates, preferring to wait for evidence that inflation will endure. It has not lifted the cash rate in more than a decade.

There is growing speculation Dr Lowe will abandon a key element of his pandemic-era policy suite.

Under yield curve control, the April 2024 government bond yield should match the record low 0.1 per cent cash rate. That was trading at 0.773 per cent at 12pm AEDT, having peaked at 0.8 per cent last week after the Reserve Bank opted not to intervene in its regular market operations to suppress the yield. Its inaction only served to heighten expectations it is on the brink of a policy shift.

Inflation, inflation, inflation

“The RBA will likely announce an end, or at least a review, of the yield curve control target given its lack of purchases to defend the target since Wednesday,” said Carlos Cacho, chief economist at Jarden. “It has likely already decided that the target is untenable given the recent data.”

Moreover, some analysts anticipate the central bank will reduce its massive quantitative easing programme to $2 billion a week, from $4 billion now, in February 2022, with all asset purchases to end in May 2022. The RBA has purchased $294 billion of government and state-issued bonds under QE.

Finally, the central bank is tipped to upgrade its economic outlook ahead of the more detailed statement on monetary policy to be released on Friday.

With Victoria and NSW coming out of COVID-19 lockdowns, the economy is on the rebound.

“Given the earlier ending of lockdowns and signs of a strong rebound in activity, the RBA is likely to upgrade its GDP forecasts,” said Mr Cacho, predicting the bank’s preferred measure of inflation, being trimmed mean, will also accelerate sooner than initially thought.

“We expect the RBA to emphasise strongly that it needs to see a trimmed mean around the middle of the target for at least two quarters and that wages growth of around 3 per cent is likely needed to achieve that sustainably.”

Inflation is a point of contention among central banks, debating whether price increases related to COVID-19 supply chain disruption are temporary, or becoming embedded in higher actual inflation and inflation expectations.

Last week, European Central Bank president Christine Lagardeacknowledged inflation would be elevated for longer than initially thought, but concluded price growth was still temporary and a policy response would be premature. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its cash rate in October in response to high inflation and soaring property prices.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.