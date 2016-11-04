The RBA blames the rise in part-time employment on 'weakness in labour demand'

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

The RBA has given its verdict on Australia’s jobs market in its latest quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP). And it is clear the bank thinks the jobs market is weaker than the current unemployment rate of implies.

While it said in its introductory overview to the SoMP that “a degree of spare capacity remains in the labour market” it went much further in a special “Box” looking at trends in part-time and full-time employment in Australia.

The bank noted that “part-time work has accounted for all of the increase in employment since the beginning of the year and more than two-thirds of the increase since 2013”.

This growth in part-time work reflects developments in both supply and demand for jobs across Australia, the RBA said. Increases in household services jobs were making up a large portion of that move into part-time.

But the bank highlighted that “firms have used part-time employment to respond to fluctuations in demand for their output and to increase organisational flexibility” in a manner that full-time employment does not allow.

This is important in understanding why Australia’s underemployment rate is rising

The bank said (emphasis added):

While the unemployment rate has declined over the past year, the underemployment rate – which captures the share of employed people who want and are available to work additional hours – has remained elevated. This suggests that the recent strength in part-time employment is more likely to have been driven by weakness in labour demand than changes in employee preferences.

The bank added “the elevated level of underemployment implies that there is more spare capacity in the labour market than indicated by the unemployment rate alone”.

That in turn keeps the door slightly ajar for another rate cut should it be needed in 2017.

