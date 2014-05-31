The Rate Of NSW Women Being Arrested Is Climbing Faster Than Men

Getty/ General Photographic Agency

The increase of females being arrested in New South Wales is climbing faster than the rate at which men are being arrested.

In a report by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, female arrests in New South Wales have grown by 2.5% over the past decade, compared to the state’s men which have only increased 1.7%.

NSW women are being arrested for illegal offences ranging from shoplifting to assault but the majority are arrested for possession and use of ecstasy, which saw 21.4% per year and possession and use of other drugs, up 17.1%.

The rise in arrests has subsequently also seen a rise in female incarceration with figures increasing by 27% since 2003, while male figures went up 11%.

Read the full report here.

