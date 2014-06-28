RANKED: The Rarest, Most Expensive Video Games In The World

Just because video games are fun doesn’t mean they can’t mean serious business.

People are willing to pay a hefty price for nostalgia and one-of-a-kind releases, and thanks to retro gaming website RacketBoy, you now see just how much.

From golden Nintendo cartridges to games that let you play as an 8-bit Moses crossing the Red Sea, we’ve tabulated the rarest and most expensive games of all time.

Spoiler alert: People love rare Atari games.

