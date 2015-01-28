The Rapper 2 Chainz Is Looking At A Mayoral Campaign In Georgia

Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP Tauheed Epps as 2 Chainz performs during the Outkast #ATLast celebration at Centennial Olympic Park on Friday, Sep. 26, 2014, in Atlanta.

The rapper 2 Chainz is reportedly mulling a run for mayor of his hometown in Georgia.

“I am looking forward to running at the end of this year or next year. [I’m] waiting to see if I meet all of the qualifications!” he told the Atlanta Journal Constitution on Monday.

It was unclear how serious he was about the claim. In another interview on the topic, 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, said, “I’m a musician, not a politician.”

“I’m supposed to be running for mayor in College Park. I got everybody wishing. I’m really gonna do this little mayor thing in College Park,” he told XXL magazine in a separate interview published Monday.

The rapper is not a complete stranger to politics — or at least policy debates. Earlier this month, he had a high-profile television showdown with HLN talk-show host Nancy Grace on whether marijuana should be legalized. 2 Chainz was representing the pro-legalization point of view.

If he runs, 2 Chainz would be challenging veteran incumbent Mayor Jack Longino, according to the Journal Constitution. College Park is a relatively small city near Atlanta, with less than 20,000 residents.

