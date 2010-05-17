Tomorrow, A Major Political Event Is Coming, As The Rand Paul Era Begins

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Tomorrow Rand Paul will take a major step towards being the highest ranking “Tea Party” politician in the country.Rand — whose father Ron Paul is well-known and beloved by money –appears to be a shoo-in to win his Primary contest in Kentucky.



Current polls have him solidly leading establishment rival Trey Grayson, who was endorsed by sitting Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. That didn’t help much.

A quick look at his big issues should be familiar to anyone whose follow Ron Paul: Inflation, debt, sovereignty, guns, and ending bailouts.

