The Rams Have Decided To Trade The Draft Rights To Robert Griffin III, And Here's How Much The Pick Might Cost

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the St. Louis Rams have decided to trade the second pick of the upcoming NFL draft to a team that wants Robert Griffin III. And the feeling is that the Rams will receive a package similar to what the New York Giants paid for Eli Manning.In 2004, the San Diego Chargers drafted Eli Manning and then traded him to the Giants for the fourth overall pick (Phillip Rivers), the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2005 draft, as well as the Giants’ third- and fourth-round picks in the 2004 draft.



Schefter says the Rams have already discussed a possible trade with the Browns (pick 4th overall), Redskins (6th), and Dolphins (8th), along with several teams that do not have one of the top 10 picks. However, Schefter believes it will be difficult for a team outside of the top 10 to come up with a package of picks that will entice the Rams.

