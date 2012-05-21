LOL: Remember This Chart Comparing 2012 To 1995?

Earlier this year we compared this year’s early market rally to 1995, a year when shares gained more than 30 per cent — and growth that the market looked to outpace in 2012.



That changed after shares sold off over the past few weeks, with the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq off six, eight, and 10 per cent, respectively quarter-to-date.

All the major U.S. indexes remain positive year-to-date, but earlier returns have steadily been erased.

Below, S&P 500 performance compared to 1995 through Friday’s close.

