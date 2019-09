The run on Europe has been put on pause for the third straight day.



Stock markets are higher, and yields on PIIGS debt are coming in.

That includes Spain, Ireland, Portugal.

US futures are basically unchanged right now, with all eyes on the 8:30 jobs report.

The euro is up marginally, though not wildly so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.