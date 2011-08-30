THE BOUNCE: Global Dow Up 5% Since Mid-August, And Everything's Booming Today

A strong rally around the world today continues a strong bounce back since Mid-August.



Today the Dow is up 1.8% and the NASDAQ up 2.7%. Major European markets closed up over 2%, while most of Asia posted gains.

Since Aug. 19 the Global Dow is up over 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Index is up over 6%. Have we seen the bottom? Note that we’ve already seen a bounce rally disappear this month. Note also that we’re still miles below July levels.

