The Rally Fades

We’re not at a TV right now, but if we had to guess what’s going on CNBC, Bob Pisani is talking about the sell-off and saying something about “quadruple witching.”



Are we right or are we right?

Anyway, after starting higher early, stocks are selling off, though the NASDAQ is still positive. It’s been something of a standout, even as the Dow and S&P 500 slump. Currently the Dow is of about 50.

Of course, per Pisani, anything can happen on this quadruple witching day, whish is crazy. So who knows, the market could still finish up heading into the weekend. Grab the popcorn and redbull.

