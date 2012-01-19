UP, UP, AND AWAY: Asian Markets Shoot Higher

Photo: AP
Asian markets moved higher across the board in early trading.The biggest news out of those markets comes from Australia, which shed 29.3K jobs in December compared to expectations of a 10K increase. But unemployment declined from 5.3% to 5.2%, and the number of people looking for part-time work also declined.
These numbers may be explained by declining participation in an ageing workforce. Australia’s population is ageing, and the participation rate declined by 0.3% in December.
UPDATE: Those gains are growing across the board, except in Australia where they’re holding steady.
Check it out:
Japan’s Nikkei: +1.32%
Korea’s Kospi: +1.09%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200: +0.35%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: +1.27%
U.S. futures have also moved slightly positive.
